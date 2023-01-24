Solar energy projects seen soaring in 2023

SolarPower Europe’s aim to achieve a new record in the installation of photovoltaic electricity production units in 2023, after the 2022 highs, Aristotelis Chantavas, the president of the organization said in a message for the new year.

“It has never been clearer that the energy policy is a security policy. The European Union has committed to support Ukraine by ending Russian fossil fuel imports to the EU. Around 41.4 gigawatts of solar [capacity] was installed in the EU in 2022, enough to power more than 12 million more homes with solar energy – and reduce gas demand by more than 100 liquefied natural gas tankers. Now, more than ever, the European policy makers are aware of the leading role of solar in climate and energy security efforts. Just before the new year, we sat down to talk with Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson about the historic solar figures of 2022,” he stated and added: “In 2023 we expect around 54 GW of new solar [capacity]. In a high-ambition scenario, we forecast up to 68 GW. This trajectory will be crucial. [The International Energy Agency] tell us that the EU needs 60 GW of new solar in 2023 already, to make up for the shortfall in Russian gas. Therefore, in 2023 we will be working with industry, policymakers, and citizens, in the race to get ready for solar.”