Energean expects its natural gas output to soar in the Karish field

Greece’s Energean Group is anticipating a significant increase in natural gas production in 2023 after production started in the Karish field in Israel in October 2022.

According to the official announcement made on Thursday by the group’s management to the London and Tel Aviv stock exchanges, for this year, the total production of Energean is expected to be between 131,000 and 158,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, more than 75% of which it is estimated will be natural gas.

In 2022 daily production amounted to 41,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 75% of which was natural gas.