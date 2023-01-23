E-vehicle program gets under way

A total of 17,801 e-cars were circulating on Greek roads in 2022, with new e-car registrations totaling 7,498 in the January-November 2022 period, accounting for 7.6% of all new registrations in the country.

The Greek government is currently implementing a program which aims to promote the use of electric vehicles.

The first phase of the program ended on December 31, 2021 and attracted around 19,000 applications (9% for cars, 22% for motorcycles and 69% for bicycles) of which 15,000 have been approved and 8,000 have received subsidies.

The budget of the program was 18.5 million euros.

The second cycle of the program began on July 28, 2022 and offers higher subsidies.

By November 2022, filed applications totaled 10,500, of which 28% for cars, 37% for bicycles and 35% for motorcycles.

The government will also offer subsidies to replace around 2,000 taxis with new e-cars, a program budgeted at €40 million from the Recovery and Resilience Fund.