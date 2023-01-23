ECONOMY

E-vehicle program gets under way

E-vehicle program gets under way

A total of 17,801 e-cars were circulating on Greek roads in 2022, with new e-car registrations totaling 7,498 in the January-November 2022 period, accounting for 7.6% of all new registrations in the country.

The Greek government is currently implementing a program which aims to promote the use of electric vehicles.

The first phase of the program ended on December 31, 2021 and attracted around 19,000 applications (9% for cars, 22% for motorcycles and 69% for bicycles) of which 15,000 have been approved and 8,000 have received subsidies.

The budget of the program was 18.5 million euros.

The second cycle of the program began on July 28, 2022 and offers higher subsidies.

By November 2022, filed applications totaled 10,500, of which 28% for cars, 37% for bicycles and 35% for motorcycles.

The government will also offer subsidies to replace around 2,000 taxis with new e-cars, a program budgeted at €40 million from the Recovery and Resilience Fund.

Transport Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Nearly €200 mln goes toward Fuel Pass
ECONOMY

Nearly €200 mln goes toward Fuel Pass

Hellenic Petroleum deal with Neste for green aviation fuel
ENERGY

Hellenic Petroleum deal with Neste for green aviation fuel

Second round of subsidies for EV purchase to launch Thursday
ECONOMY

Second round of subsidies for EV purchase to launch Thursday

Aegean to use Hellenic Petroleum’s sustainable fuel
TRANSPORT

Aegean to use Hellenic Petroleum’s sustainable fuel

Competition Commission says probe into fuel market shows possible problems
ECONOMY

Competition Commission says probe into fuel market shows possible problems

PPC to buy e-mobility startup
ECONOMY

PPC to buy e-mobility startup