The Public Debt Management Agency successfully auctioned 26-week treasury bills on Wednesday and raised 812.5 million euros.

The total bids amounted to €1.54 billion for a cover ratio of 2.46, down from 2.66 in the previous such auction on December 28, 2022.

The yield eased to 2.40%, from 2.50% last month.

The T-bills will mature on July 28.