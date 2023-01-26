Primary sector projects to benefit from RRF

More than 520 projects in the primary sector, with a budget of more than 1 billion euros, will be funded through the Recovery and Resilience Fund, the Agricultural Development and Food Ministry said on Thursday.

The projects will cover mostly collective groups and small and medium-sized enterprises that will invest in innovation and green and digital transformations, contributing to the sustainability and competitiveness of the Greek farm sector.

So far, 69 projects worth €47 million have been submitted to the subcontract “Cultivation Restructuring,” 21 projects worth €21 million have been submitted to the subcontract “Animal Genetic Improvement” and 19 projects worth €30 million have been submitted to the “Aquaculture Support” subcontract project.