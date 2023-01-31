Multinationals come and go

They came, they saw, they left: Several multinational retail and catering chains started operating in the Greek market and eventually left despite the fact that they are successfully in the rest of the world.

For example, Germany’s Aldi may be one of the largest supermarket chains in the world, with approximately 12,500 stores in Europe, the US, and even China, but it left Greece only after a year and a half of operation.

The arrival of France’s Fnac in 2005 was considered a mega-commercial event in local retail trade, but it left the Greek market five years later, while German technology chain Saturn also had a humiliating end. In the midst of a pandemic but having been discredited several years ago, Pizza Hut in Greece, one of the most recognizable dine-in pizza chains in the world, has completely shut down operations.

The economic crisis, the wrong choice of partners in the Greek market, the shallow research of conditions regarding the Greek market and the public administration, as well as the habits of consumers in Greece, were allegedly the main causes for the end of those multinational chains in Greece.