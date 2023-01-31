PM in Japan: Greece ‘one notch below investment-grade status’

Greece “is only one notch below investment-grade status,” a performance that is expected to attract more inward investment, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has told students at the University of Tokyo’s School of Public Policy.

Mentioning last week’s upgrade of the country’s economy by Fitch credit ratings agency, Mitsotakis noted Japan had invested as much as 10 billion dollars in Greece by 2007, which shrunk to nil during the financial crisis and the loss of the country’s investment grade.

Accompanied by key ministers, Mitsotakis arrived in Japan on Sunday and is expected to conclude his official visit on Tuesday. [AMNA]