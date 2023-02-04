Initiative launched to help SMEs with digital transition

In the last few weeks there have been eight departures, and in some cases they concerned officials handling particularly sensitive cases, such as those regarding charges imposed by banks on their clients. Sources in the know do not rule out a major delay in the issue of key decisions.

The Smart Attica European Digital Innovation Hub (Smart Attica EDIH) began operation in Greece recently to support small and medium-sized enterprises and public sector agencies in their digital transformation, the Development and Investment Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The recent inauguration of the EDIH’s operation at the Demokritos National Center for Scientific Research in the northeastern Athens suburb of Agia Paraskevi was attended by Deputy Development and Investment Minister Christos Dimas, Attica Regional Director Giorgos Patoulis, and others.

The EDIH will focus on businesses and agencies related to the sectors of energy and the environment, the supply chain, culture and tourism.