TUS to fly to four more Greek destinations

TUS Airways will launch flights from Cyprus to four Greek destinations this summer as part of its ongoing growth strategy. In addition to the recently launched flights between Larnaca and Iraklio, the airline will start new flights from Larnaca to Preveza, Corfu, Kefalonia and Hania, with one-way fares starting at 107 euros.

Starting July 1, the airline will resume flights to Preveza on Tuesdays and Saturdays. TUS Airways will begin the only direct flights from Larnaca to the airline’s second destination in Crete, Hania (every Sunday), followed by flights to Kefalonia (every Tuesday) and Corfu (every Saturday).

The airline will increase the number of flights to Irakio this summer due to high demand, with flights on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays.

TUS Airways CEO Ahmed Aly said, “This summer, we will add Corfu, Kefalonia, Hania and Preveza to our network, as well as more flights on our popular Iraklio route.”

“We are confident that by providing more flights to more destinations in Greece, as well as our unique direct flights to three wonderful destinations, we will meet the needs of our guests,” said the TUS Airways head.