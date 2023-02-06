Cyprus aids women in business

A total of 187 applications submitted by women in Cyprus were approved in 2021 for the amount of 10.6 million euros, in the framework of the New Entrepreneurship Program covering the period 2021-2027, the Cypriot Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister, Natasa Pilides said last week speaking during an event in Larnaca on “Supporting Women Entrepreneurs” organized by the Embassy of Ireland in Cyprus, with the support of Larnaca Municipality and Cyprus Duty-Free.

According to Pilides, the New and Female Entrepreneurship Programs have so far proved to be particularly popular and are, in general terms, among the most successful programs to have ever been run by the ministry.

Pilides noted that other actions are needed as well, such as enhancing childcare facilities – an area where the government has taken steps, as she said – and legislative amendments to protect women who work as employees in companies and as entrepreneurs.

According to Pilides, the New Entrepreneurship Program for 2021-2027 offers very attractive incentives that encourage women to establish new businesses, thus creating job opportunities and contributing to the economic development of the country.