ECONOMY

Investment ministers at Landis+Gyr factory

Development & Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis and Deputy Minister Christos Dimas visited the Landis+Gyr factory plant near the Corinth Canal, Peloponnese, on Friday.

The investment of the international energy management solutions company “is important not only for the region of Corinthia, but for the entire country,” noted Dimas in a social media post.

Dimas added that the two ministers were given a tour of the production plant and new facilities, and that they met with visiting company board members who came from Switzerland. The company employed some 440 people in 2018, Dimas added.

Today it employs 850 workers, aiming to reach 1,000 by the end of 2023, he added.

Business

