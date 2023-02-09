Wine consumption in Greece jumped 41.3% in 2021-2022

Domestic wine consumption in Greece increased by 41.3% in the 2021-22 wine season compared to the 2020-21 season, approaching the high levels of 2013, 2014, according to a sectoral study on winemaking, prepared by the company Stochasis Management Consultancy.

The share of bulk wine (non-standard or bag-in-a-box) in the total domestic market is estimated at approximately 50%.

It is noted that the pandemic had negatively affected the hotel, restaurant and catering service sectors and had led to an increase in wine stocks and their withdrawal measures. On the other hand, the multi-month lockdowns resulted in a significant increase in the purchase of wines for consumption at home. The decrease of wine inventories in 2021-22 and the normalization of the market signaled an increase in wine consumption to pre-pandemic levels.

The average annual rate of change (ARR) of domestic wine consumption in the period 2013/14-2021/22 was marginally negative (-0.7%).

Globally, wine consumption showed a small increase (0.9%) in 2021 compared to 2020, which is due to the lifting of restrictions, the reopening of hotels, restaurants and bars and the restart of social gatherings and celebrations, based on data from the International Organization of Vine and Wine.