ECONOMY

App saves crops with impending frost warning

[InTime News]

Farmers will now be forewarned of impending frost via a new app funded and designed by the Ministry of Rural Development and Food in cooperation with National Meteorological Service (EMY) and the Greek Agricultural Insurance Organization (ELGA). 

The app is already available (frost.minagric.gr), and by the end of next month it will be ready for use on mobile devices.

Producers will be able to be informed hourly about the conditions forecast for the following three days so that they can make the necessary preparations. 

Avoiding or at least limiting the damage caused by frost (when the temperature drops below minus 2 degrees Celsius) to farm and fruit crops can save both the plants and the incomes of producers – and the state budget from additional expenditure.

In the last 23 years, the cost of compensation paid out as a result of damages is estimated at around €1.25 billion.

Agriculture Technology Weather

