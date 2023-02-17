ECONOMY ECONOMY

Servicers respond to ‘myths’

Servicers respond to ‘myths’

No truly vulnerable household is at risk of being kicked out of their first home, the Association of Management Companies (EEDADP) assured in a statement released on Thursday.

The association noted that “since January 2023, vulnerable borrowers can now enter the online platform, receive a certificate of vulnerability and utilize the possibilities provided by the Intermediate Program of Law 4916/2022. The Interim Program ensures, on the one hand, the immediate suspension of the auction, and, on the other, the payment of a state subsidy toward the loan installment, provided that the borrower will join the Agency for the Acquisition and Re-leasing of Properties. The agency’s solution ensures that vulnerable borrowers can achieve the preservation of their main residence for 12 years through a long-term lease, while ensuring the possibility of repurchasing the property after the end of the above period.”

Given the reported decision by the plenary of the Supreme Court on the question of whether servicers can carry out auctions, EEDADP characterized reports that 700,000 houses will be auctioned as a “myth.”

Based on EEDADP data, the number of properties used as collateral for bad loans amounts to 600,000, but only 50% of them concern residential assets, while the remaining 50% concern other categories of real estate (industrial or other commercial real estate, warehouses, parking lots etc).

As far as residential properties are concerned, the vast majority of debtors, as EEDADP states in its announcement, will find a compromise solution, since based on historical data, eight out of 10 loans are regulated consensually. 

Servicers add that “auctions are always the last resort in a collection process. They are never the first-choice tool for servicers because it is a costly and time-consuming process. In particular, it usually takes two to three years to complete a foreclosure, from the issuance of a payment order to the auction.”

“The commitment of the management companies to the successful consensus process,” EEDADP points out, “is demonstrated by the fact that, in total, up until the end of 2022, they had achieved bilateral arrangements for loans totaling more than 35 billion euros.”

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Stournaras: economy on positive course
ECONOMY

Stournaras: economy on positive course

Five supermarket chains fined for profiteering
ECONOMY

Five supermarket chains fined for profiteering

Food prices soar despite inflation easing
ECONOMY

Food prices soar despite inflation easing

Inaugural East Macedonia & Thrace Forum in Alexandroupoli
ECONOMY

Inaugural East Macedonia & Thrace Forum in Alexandroupoli

Government to spend another 800 mln euros on pensioners, farmers, subsidies
ECONOMY

Government to spend another 800 mln euros on pensioners, farmers, subsidies

Only 1 in 6 homes is insured
INSURANCE

Only 1 in 6 homes is insured