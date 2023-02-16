Inaugural East Macedonia & Thrace Forum in Alexandroupoli

The future prospects of Alexandroupoli and Greece overall will be the focus of the 1st East Macedonia & Thrace Forum taking place in the northeastern port city on February 22-23.

Speakers at the event organized by Olympia Forum will include Greek and foreign political leaders, diplomats, academics and business leaders.

The speakers will also include US Senator for New Jersey and Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez, US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt and Executive Director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council Endy Zemenides (all three online), as well as Ambassador of Bulgaria Valentin Poryazov and Ambassador of Ukraine Sergii Shutenko.

“During a time of intense geopolitical shifts in the greater Eastern Mediterranean region, the forum aims at showcasing East Macedonia and Thrace’s crucial economic and geostrategic role and its economic potential for the future,” said the organizers of the forum to be held at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Thraki in Alexandroupoli.