Minister hails 2022 as great year for yachting tourism

[Reuters]

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Friday that 2022 was an excellent year for yachting. He noted that some categories, such as sailing boats and catamarans, reached occupancy rates of 100% and their performance in November exceeded the equivalent period in 2019. 

Speaking at the 2nd Yachting Conference, he also noted that “17 tourism ports made progress in the last 12 months through the procedures of the Tourism Ministry’s ports committee.” 

He went on to announce that “the infrastructure development and upgrading programs with RRF funding will be issued next month and will give a new breather to sea tourism,” while adding that “the port funds should express an interest and take advantage of the roughly 130 million euros that we are offering for the upgrading of tourism ports.”

