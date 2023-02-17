More than 70 cruise ships already set to dock at Thessaloniki port in 2023

The port of Thessaloniki is on a growth trajectory that will see it welcome over 70 scheduled cruise ship arrivals this year with the season getting under way last week, 10 weeks before the city plays host to the 2023 Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum (PSTF).

With a brand-new Cruise Terminal, an additional berthing position with an overall length (LOA) of 320 meters, draft 9.5 mt, new fenders and new bollards of 200 tons traction capacity, the port is today in the position to serve any cruise vessel type from around the world.

The port’s operator Thessaloniki Port Authority (OLTH) will make its third PSTF outing this April to promote the recent infrastructure upgrades and enhanced services with the aim of expanding collaboration with exhibitors and visitors.

“At OLTH, we aspire to act as a gateway to growth, delivering added value to the city, the economy and society.

Therefore, we look forward to hosting the 2023 PSTF and welcome to our city some of the most influential decision-makers of the international cruising and sea tourism sector,” said Athanasios Liagkos, executive chairman of the BoD and managing director.

This year’s PSTF will take place on April 25 and 26 at Thessaloniki’s Makedonia Palace hotel.