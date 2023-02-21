ECONOMY

Industrial turnover rises 16.7% in December

Industrial turnover rises 16.7% in December
File photo.

Industrial turnover rose 16.7% in December for a 33.1% jump in 2022, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Monday.

The index in the industrial sector (a composite index measuring both the domestic and external market) rose 16.7% in December compared with the same month in 2021, reflecting a 17% increase in the manufacturing index and a 10.7% decline in the mining turnover index.

The domestic market index rose 23% while the external market index rose 6.8%. The index fell 1.5% in December from November 2022, while on average, the turnover index grew 33.1% in 2022 compared with the previous year.

Industry Statistics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek July factory activity slumps, new orders fall
ECONOMY

Greek July factory activity slumps, new orders fall

Fincantieri, Elefsis Shipyards and local industrial firms sign MoUs
ECONOMY

Fincantieri, Elefsis Shipyards and local industrial firms sign MoUs

E-fraud soars 790% in 3 years
ONLINE CRIME

E-fraud soars 790% in 3 years

The €250-mln business plan for Larco
PRIVATIZATION

The €250-mln business plan for Larco

Skroutz expands deliveries in eurozone
BUSINESS

Skroutz expands deliveries in eurozone

Hellenic Aerospace Industry seeks investor
ECONOMY

Hellenic Aerospace Industry seeks investor