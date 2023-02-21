Industrial turnover rises 16.7% in December

Industrial turnover rose 16.7% in December for a 33.1% jump in 2022, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Monday.

The index in the industrial sector (a composite index measuring both the domestic and external market) rose 16.7% in December compared with the same month in 2021, reflecting a 17% increase in the manufacturing index and a 10.7% decline in the mining turnover index.

The domestic market index rose 23% while the external market index rose 6.8%. The index fell 1.5% in December from November 2022, while on average, the turnover index grew 33.1% in 2022 compared with the previous year.