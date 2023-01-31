Skroutz expands deliveries in eurozone

Skroutz is taking another step toward becoming the “Greek Amazon,” as its online shopping platform, Skroutz Marketplace, is now able to ship products to all eurozone countries. It will soon have an English version too.

The first step was taken last fall when the company started shipping products to Cyprus, followed by a pilot program to ship products to Germany, targeting mainly Greeks living there. Now that Skroutz Marketplace is available, it can send products to 20 countries, including Greece and Cyprus.

The 18 new countries to which it is now possible to ship products purchased from Skroutz Marketplace are the following: Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Portugal, Malta, Croatia, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Lithuania, Slovenia, Slovakia and Latvia. Non-eurozone EU states will be added in the next phase.

The next crucial step for the internationalization of Skroutz Marketplace is the translation of the platform into English, something that the company’s people are currently working on. When this is achieved, then many more consumers from outside Greece will have the opportunity to make purchases, and not only Greeks who live in other European countries or those who know Greek.

The benefit from the expansion outside Greece is considered particularly important both for Skroutz and for the partner stores that were not able to ship abroad and now have the opportunity to make their products available to consumers in Europe, adding another sales channel to their potential.

The results from the deliveries in Cyprus are indicative: Skroutz Marketplace partner merchants who support shipments to Cyprus today number 14,700, while according to confirmed information, orders from Cyprus reach 20,000. However, due to the increasing orders from Cyprus, it is possible that the company will look for storage space in Cyprus in the future, as informed market players point out.

Yannis Alivizatos, chief operating officer at Skroutz, said: “Making the product shipping service available to consumers in 20 European countries ushers in a new era for Skroutz. It’s a way for consumers in Europe to enjoy the credibility of Skroutz Marketplace, and for Greek businesses to find a way to the European market.”