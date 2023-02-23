One app for all social security data

Greek workers and pensioners insured with the country’s social security funds will soon be able to get a complete picture of their labor data – i.e. the period during which they have been insured, the contributions they have already paid, as well as the possible amount of their final pension.

In fact, this will be done without the time-consuming submission of applications and waiting in queues at the social security funds, or the need to pay lawyers to gather the necessary supporting documents; instead, it will be through an application on their computer or smartphone.

This is the provision of the digitization plan of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) through an integrated information system, which aims to make the 88 different databases of the organization interoperable, as well as making the systems of the Center for the Collection of Social Security Debts (KEAO) communicate with the rest of the EFKA systems.

It is noted that the workers who have registered with the new auxiliary fund, the Supplementary Social Security Fund (TEKA), can now see the total contributions that have been collected in their personal piggy bank.