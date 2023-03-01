Tax inspectors find significant evasion in certain sectors

Inspectors of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) have identified extensive tax evasion in 11 service sectors totaling 15 million euros, AADE announced on Tuesday.

The controls were targeted, using delicate handling and special software from the data of the inspection, such as the place and duration of the services offered by the companies.

Significant tax evasion was located in courier services, medical services, telecoms, photo services, parking services, gyms, coffee bars, pawnshops and funeral parlors.