New exemptions from ENFIA

A draft law submitted to Parliament by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras on Wednesday provides for the exemption from the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) of owners affected by natural disasters.

Property owners affected by certain natural disasters in the past, such as the 2018 Attica fires, will not have to pay ENFIA either. Also, with the draft law, the possibility of buying properties that encroach on public land from the current owners is provided, subject to conditions.

The exemption from ENFIA this year will concern properties located in areas affected by natural phenomena and disasters, under forced expropriation, outside urban planning zones, as well as relocated settlements and communities.

More specifically, they are properties affected by the wildfires at Mati and Kinetta on July 23 and 24, 2018, those affected by the fires that started on July 27, 202, on Evia, properties on Samos, Ikaria and Chios affected by the earthquake and flood of October 30, 2020, those affected by the July 2022 fires, plus assets under forced expropriation etc in the regional units of Florina, Kozani and Grevena.

In order to get the exemption, an application for the year 2023 should be submitted to the tax administration by its beneficiary, which is valid for the next two years.