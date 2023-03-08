ECONOMY ECONOMY

Privatizations postponed for year’s second half

At least three major denationalization plans, each at a different stage, are being de facto postponed to the second half of this year due to the upcoming announcement of general elections.

This is because almost all privatizations, especially when related to concessions, require not only ministerial decisions and other acts of legislative content but above all the Parliament’s approval.

This mainly concerns the concession of Egnatia Odos highway, across northern Greece, and of the Attiki Odos, the capital’s ring-road.

The second half of 2023 will also see the listing of 30% of shares of Athens International Airport on the Athens Stock Exchange.

