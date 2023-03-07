Slight rise in Cyprus’ unemployed

The number of unemployed people in Cyprus, as registered at District Labor Offices on the last day of February, came to 16,597, according to data published by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CyStat) on Friday.

This was an increase of 1,233 persons or 8%, in comparison with February 2022,. The increase is attributed mainly to the sectors of financial and insurance activities, were 588 more unemployed persons were registered, accommodation and food service activities, with 503 more registered unemployed, transportation and storage with an increase of 142, public administration with 75 more, information and communication with an increase of 73, and human health and social work activities, where an increase of 70 people was recorded.

Separately, a total of 38 bounced checks have been registered in the Central Information Registry (CIR) for dishonored checks in February, compared with 23 in January, the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) said on Monday.

According to the CBC, the value of these checks increased to 101,065 euros compared with €59,817 in January 2023 and €93,811 in February 2022.