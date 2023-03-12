Greece’s high export growth is set to continue

Five product categories led the spectacular rise in Greek exports in January, the Panhellenic Exporters Association said on Friday.

These were: oil products-fuel (up 61.1% compared with January 2022), food-live animals (12.5%), industrial products (9.8%), chemicals (25.2%) and machines (6.8%), followed by various industrial products (33.4%), alcohol & tobacco (37.5%) and confidential products (3.2%).

Commenting on the data, Christina Sakellaridi, president of the association, said exporters welcomed these figures with a sense of satisfaction as exports grew significantly despite adversities prevailing in international markets (high interest rates, high inflation, high energy and raw materials’ prices) and the uncertainty over the war in Ukraine.

She stressed that exporters expected this positive momentum to continue.

Exports to the European Union grew 35.7% in January, while exports to third countries rose by 23.9% (including oil products).

Excluding oil products, exports grew 19% and 14.3%, respectively.