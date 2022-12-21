ECONOMY

Greece’s current account deficit widens

The current account payments balance deficit in the January-to-October period of 2022 rose by 6.3 billion euros year-on-year and stood at 13.6 billion euros, the Bank of Greece reported in figures released on Wednesday.

A rise in the deficit of the balance of goods is accounted for by a larger increase in imports than in exports.

Exports grew by 39.5% at current prices (5.3% at constant prices) and imports increased by 46.4% at current prices (20.5% at constant prices).

Specifically, non-oil exports and imports of goods grew, respectively, by 25.5% and 28% at current prices (8.5% and 19.2% at constant prices).

A rise in the surplus of the services balance is due to an improvement mainly in the travel balance, as well as in the transport and other services balances.

Non-resident arrivals rose by 92.1% and the relevant receipts by 70.4% year-on-year, representing 88.9% and 97.4% of their respective levels in 2019.

Net transport receipts increased by 13.7%.

The primary income account surplus decreased year-on-year, mainly due to lower net receipts of other primary income.

The secondary income account registered a deficit, against a surplus in the corresponding period of 2021, reflecting net general government payments, against net receipts.

Trade

