Greek trade deficit shrinks 21.9% in January

The Greek trade deficit shrank by 21.9% in January 2023 as the increase in the value of exports was around six times more than the growth rate of imports.

According to a report on merchandise trade by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) on Friday, the value of imports totaled 6.827 billion euros in January 2023 from €6.455 billion in January 2022, for an increase of 5.8% (excluding oil products, imports grew 3.8%, while excluding oil products and ships, imports rose 4.2%).

The value of exports totaled €4.463 billion from €3.428 billion in January 2022, an increase of 30.2% (excluding oil products, exports grew 17.5%, while excluding oil products and ships, exports rose 17.3%).

The trade deficit fell 21.9% to €2.364 billion from €3.027 billion in January 2022 (excluding oil products, the deficit eased 12.7%, while excluding oil products and ships, the trade deficit fell by 11.7%).