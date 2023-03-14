ECONOMY

New car registrations in Greece drop 7% y-o-y in February

Car registrations fell 7% in February, totaling 17,233 vehicles (new or used), from 18,521 in the corresponding month last year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Monday.

The statistics service, in a monthly report, said that new car sales totaled 10,824 in February, up 16.4% from February 2022.

In the first two months of 2023, car sales totaled 38,362, up 17.8% from the same period in 2022, with new car registrations totaling 22,462, up 46.3% over the same period.

Motorcycle registrations totaled 3,045 in February, down 14.7% from February 2022, with new motorcycle sales down 10% to 2,866.

In the January-February period, motorcycle registrations totaled 7,232, up 22.5% from the same period last year, while new motorcycle sales jumped 27.5% to 6,730. 

