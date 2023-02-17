ECONOMY

Bralos-Amfissa highway contract inked

Bralos-Amfissa highway contract inked

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras on Thursday welcomed the signature of a contract for the construction of the Bralos-Amfissa highway, which forms a part of the diagonal Lamia-Itea-Antirrio road axis, saying it was a significant infrastructure project for the entire country.

Staikouras, who was present at the Infrastructure and Transport Ministry for the signing of the contract, made the following statement: “I am particularly happy to be here today… this is an important infrastructure project for the entire country, especially Central Greece, which has now become a transport hub through the completion of the national and European road and rail axes, together with the completion of the E65 [motorway] and the unblocking of a part of the Lamia-Karpenissi highway.”

Transport

