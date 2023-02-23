Aegean boarding pass meets Gov.gr wallet app

Aegean Airlines has simplified the boarding process on domestic Greek flights through the personal identification details uploaded from the Gov.gr Wallet application to its Digital ID application as of Thursday.

Passengers whose Greek ID cards have been digitized can load them onto the government’s Gov.gr Wallet platform, which will be able to incorporate them onto their digital boarding pass after they check in at the airport.

Domestic passengers must use Aegean’s Digital ID app, which will incorporate their ID into a single document, facilitating and speeding up boarding. The app may also be used for Olympic Air flights..

The use of the app is on a voluntary basis.