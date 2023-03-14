ATHEX: Local stocks react to days of decline

The reaction of Greek stocks to several days of decline, which had even put the benchmark’s grip on the 1,000-point mark at risk, finally arrived on Tuesday, with banks leading the recovery of prices at Athinon Avenue. The advance accelerated after the announcement of inflation data from the US, with the main index closing near the day’s highs.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,074.07 points, adding 2.34% to Monday’s 1,049.55 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.66% to end up at 2,615.89 points.

The banks index outperformed as it grew 4.11%. Alpha soared 5.13%, Piraeus jumped 4.60%, Eurobank earned 4.47% and National improved 2.41%.

Mytilineos ascended 5.37%, OPAP gained 4.65%, Autohellas collected 4.11%, Ellaktor climbed 3.93%, Public Power Corporation grabbed 3.78% and Lamda Development augmented 3.56%, while Motor Oil lost 0.77% and Jumbo parted with 0.76%.

In total 92 stocks secured gains, 15 posted losses and 20 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 138.8 million euros, down from Monday’s €152 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.48% to 108.22 points.