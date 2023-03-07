ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Blue chips lift index off day’s lows

The Greek stock market came off the day’s lows on Tuesday to contain its losses as a number of blue chips reacted after Monday’s plunge to avoid a further decline that could have even put the 1,000-point level at risk for the market’s benchmark.

Concerns over the impact of the railway tragedy on domestic politics persist, given also Wednesday’s industrial action and rallies across the country.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,082.10 points, shedding 0.32% from Monday’s 1,082.10 points. 

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.62% to end at 2,630.42 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.56%.

The banks index dropped 2%, as National fell 3.44%, Alpha gave up 2.58% and Eurobank shied 1.17%. Ellaktor parted with 3.95, while ElvalHalcor advanced 2.59% and Athens Water (EYDAP) improved 1.78%.

In total 50 stocks enjoyed gains, 42 took losses and 31 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 132.7 million euros, down from Monday’s €154.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.99% to close at 110.61 points.

Stocks

