ATHEX: Moderate gains after five days of decline

The rebound expected on Thursday at the Greek stock market, following five consecutive days of decline, did materialize, but the benchmark closed some way from its day-highs. The postponement of the elections until after Easter contained the upward momentum, while the market does not harbor any expectations of an upgrade from the DBRS Morningstar rating report to be published late on Friday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,083.22 points, adding 0.64% to Wednesday’s 1,076.36 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.62% to end up at 2,639.40 points.

The banks index improved 0.33%, on Piraeus rising 2.16% and National advancing 0.10%. Eurobank and Alpha stayed put.

ElvalHalcor collected 3.03%, Jumbo grew 2.96%, Public Power Corporation climbed 2.38% and GEK Terna earned 1.95%, as Aegean Airlines parted with 1.11%.

In total 54 stocks posted gains, 40 secured losses and 33 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 117.8 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €120.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.68% to close at 112.01 points.