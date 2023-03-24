Mytilineos signs UK power plant deal

Mytilineos on Thursday announced the signing of a contract for the development of an open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT) power plant project in Immingham, North Lincolnshire in England, for VPI Immingham-B LLP (VPI-B), a non-consolidated group entity of Vitol.

The contract signed by Mytilineos consists of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of a 299-megawatt OCGT plant.

Siemens Energy will provide the main equipment and the core of the gas turbine package, which includes a Siemens Energy SGT5-4000F gas turbine and an SGen5-1200A generator, including electrical components and an instrumentation and control system.

The installed equipment from Siemens Energy can also be used to stabilize the grid during periods when the power plant itself is not producing electricity – an important factor in ensuring security of supply in the UK.

The project will be located next to the existing VPI Immingham Combined Heat and Power Station, and VPI-B has already secured a capacity contract in the 2022 T-4 UK Capacity Market Auction for this OCGT.

The energy produced will be transferred into the High Voltage Transmission Network operated by National Grid.

This is the third EPC energy project for Mytilineos in the United Kingdom. The OCGT is expected to enter into commercial operation in July 2025.