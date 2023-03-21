EV investments in car rentals

The two biggest companies in the Greek vehicle rental market are launching their largest-ever investments in electric and hybrid vehicles.

Autohellas Hertz is launching the next five-year investment of 300 million euros for the purchase of zero- and low-emission cars as well as the creation of the necessary support and charging infrastructure in its network. Last December, the listed company, which has a fleet of 53,700 vehicles, signed a loan agreement within the framework of the “Greece 2.0” project for the implementation of a €170 million investment plan.

For its part, Avis is launching investments of €400 million to renew its fleet with electric vehicles. Of these, €80 million will be equity and €120 million will come from bank borrowing, with the remaining amount coming from the Recovery Fund. The company has a fleet of 52,000 vehicles, which, according to information, will have been renewed with 12,000 electric and hybrid cars by the end of the year. Managing Director Andreas Taprantzis tells Kathimerini the company is in discussions with major providers for the development of a network of chargers at its customers’ facilities.