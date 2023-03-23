ATHEX: Index posts rebound on thin turnover

The slowing pace of the Fed rate hikes and those that followed in Britain, Switzerland and Norway kept investors at bay on Thursday, though buyers edged out sellers at Athinon Avenue for price growth on low turnover. This time banks underperformed, but they are about to be joined soon by the new listing of Optima Bank in a rare injection of fresh blood in this section of the market.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,052.43 points, adding 0.71% to Wednesday’s 1,044.96 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.75% to end up at 2,552.35 points.

The banks index improved 0.18%, thanks to National rising 1.67%. Eurobank lost 0.63%, Piraeus slipped 0.33% and Alpha stayed put.

Ellaktor soared 5.96%, OPAP collected 3.06% and Titan Cement grabbed 2.24%, while Helleniq Energy dropped 2.09%.

In total 64 stocks recorded gains, 27 sustained losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 65.8 million euros, the lowest in over two months, down from Wednesday’s €74.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 2.57% to 108.67 points.