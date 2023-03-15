ECONOMY

Piraeus Securities most active securities firm on ATHEX

Piraeus Securities topped the list of the most active securities firms on the Athens Stock Exchange in February, with a market share of 21.94% of transactions.

It was followed by Eurobank Securities with a market share of 17.52%, Euroxx (14.61%), National Securities (8.86%) and Alpha Finance (5.77%).

Piraeus Securities was also at the top in the first two months of 2023, with a market share of 21.90%, followed by Eurobank Securities (17.01%), Euroxx (14.60%), National Securities (8.89%) and Optima Bank (5.63%).

Stocks Markets

