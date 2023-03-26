Finance Days in Athens on March 30

EU Finance Days 2023, a European Commission event, will be held in Athens on March 30 to brief businesses and financial institutions about EU business support programs for the 2021-2027 financing period.

The event is organized by the Commission’s services and representations, in collaboration with the European Investment Bank and the Enterprise Europe Network.

Specialists will present financing and support programs such as InvestEU, the European Innovation Council and the Single Market Program.

EU Finance Days is addressed to local financial institutions, national promotional institutes, venture capital funds or business angels, business associations or multipliers, and supporters of businesses in general.

“To stay competitive, many businesses rely on external finance for innovation, digitalization, internationalization and upskilling. Tailor-made support for businesses to help them grow, innovate and master the green and digital transition is essential,” the Commission said, describing what information businesses need and could find about from the day-long event.