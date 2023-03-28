Greek plan for electricity interconnections in the EU

International market leaders that have partnered with Greek energy groups discern opportunities for their expansion to Greece’s seas. Hellenic Petroleum is in talks with a major foreign firm, while Public Power Corporation is currently discussing a joint project with five companies.

The implementation of the proposals for the upgrading of the trans-European energy networks that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tabled at last week’s European Union summit will bring geopolitical, economic and energy benefits to Greece, the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on Sunday.

The proposals focus on strengthening the interconnections on the north-south axis in order to develop the dynamics of renewable energy sources in the EU as much as possible and specifically the high wind potential of the north and the advantage of the south in solar energy.

Greece has already tabled a proposal for direct electricity interconnection with Austria and southern Germany with a cable via Albania and the Western Balkans.

As Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas has underlined, there is a need for green energy in south Germany and the proposal initially foresees the transfer of 3 gigawatts with the perspective to increase it to 9 GW in the future.