ATHEX: Local stocks rebound but turnover falls

The Greek bourse recovered almost half of the ground it had lost in the near-3% decline of its benchmark last Friday, but it was on particularly low turnover, which does not bode well for the coming days.

Banks led the bourse recovery, in line with the credit sector in the rest of the eurozone, though it is clear that concerns have far from vanished from this key section of the European and international economy.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,035.72 points, adding 1.43% to Friday’s 1,021.16 points.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.56% to end up at 2,503 points.

The banks index improved 2.59%, as Piraeus grew 3.72%, Eurobank rose 2.94%, Alpha earned 2.75% and National advanced 1.38%. Aegean Airlines augmented 3.83%, whereas Public Power Corporation was down 1.03%.

In total 62 stocks secured gains, 33 endured losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 48 million euros, down from last Friday’s €92.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.08% to close at 105.84 points.