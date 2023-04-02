Modern flight simulator by Aegean and CAE
Aegean Airlines and CAE announced on Thursday that they will join forces to create the first modern flight simulator and crew training center in Greece.
In a joint venture, Aegean and CAE, the world’s leading company in the field of aviation training for pilots and cabin crew, are set to establish the most eco-friendly and advanced flight simulator and crew training center in Southeast Europe.
The Aegean-CAE training center, with up to seven full flight simulators, will be part of Aegean new technical base, with a total area of 85,000 square meters, that will be created at Athens International Airport.