Aegean expands its connections with Israel

Aegean Airlines is expanding its network of destinations and further strengthening its activity in the Israeli market by adding three new direct scheduled routes from Ioannina, Hania and Kalamata to Ben Gurion Airport and Tel Aviv, while increasing its flights from Athens and Thessaloniki.

The three new routes will be added to the company’s summer schedule, which this year is expected to start earlier, and will appear in the booking systems within days.

Aegean connects Greece to Israel with regular weekly flights throughout the year from Athens and Thessaloniki.

In the summer it will link Israel with nine popular destinations in Greece and Cyprus.