Greek unicorn ponders listing both on ATHEX and NYSE

The capitalization of PeopleCert, the first Greek unicorn, currently stands at around $3 billion, while it has had growth rates of around 36% over the last decade.

It plans to become the first Greek “decacorn” with a capitalization of $100 billion.

The company is examining a dual listing on the New York Stock Exchange and the Athens Stock Exchange, without having reached any decisions yet on the matter.

Speaking to reporters from the company’s headquarters in London, Byron Nikolaidis, chairman and CEO, said that its strong growth is based on extroversion and that further development will focus on the US, the second largest market of activity following the UK.

He noted that PeopleCert will seek its future acquisitions in the US.

The company’s turnover jumped 48% in 2022, while EBITDA soared 647%. Turnover totaled 117.7 million pounds and EBITDA reached 77.2 million pounds.

The company’s workforce numbered around 1,100 workers at the end of 2022.

PeopleCert has offered certifications to more than 7 million professionals in 200 countries, while more than 50,000 companies (among them 82% of those included in the Fortune 500 list) have certified their executives through the Greek company, which ranks among the top three or four companies worldwide in the sector.