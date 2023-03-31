Attica Group’s 2022 revenue up 52% on 2021

Attica Group reported unified sales of 530.24 million euros in 2022, a 52% revenue increase from €347.92 million in 2021, it said on Thursday.

Consolidated EBITDA amounted to €57.75 million in 2022, or a 38% rise from €41.96 million in 2021.

Net income after taxes was €17.05 million compared to net losses of €13.19 million for fiscal year 2021.

It said that increased sales were the result of a rise in bookings in all categories of revenues, helped additionally by the state’s lifting of the reduced allowable number of passengers due to Covid-19 protocols since mid-March 2022, the rise of ship sailings by 28.6%, and the rise in ticket prices following the huge increase in fuel prices.

Increased sales allowed the group to cover its higher operational costs, due to the elevated fuel costs during the energy crisis.

Group cash amounted to €87.87 million on December 31, 2022 over €97.36 million a year earlier.