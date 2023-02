Motor Oil’s shares will be included in the MSCI Standard Greece index, MSCI said in an announcement after a revision of its indexes.

MSCI Standard Greece includes the shares of Eurobank, OTE, Alpha Bank, OPAP, National Bank, Mytilineos, Jumbo, PPC and Terna Energy.

Societe Generale estimates that possible capital inflows in the shares of Motor Oil, following this development, will reach $74.69 million.