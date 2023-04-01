ECONOMY

New minimum monthly wage of €780 comes into force

The new minimum wage of €780 a month has come into force as of April 1, after an increase of 9.4% on the previous level.

Accordingly, the minimum daily wage has also gone up, to €34.84, an increase of €5.80 on its February 2019 rate.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs says that in net terms, workers on the minimum wage will take home €667 per month after taxes and contributions.

With holiday pay factored in, the net minimum wage works out at €778 on average per month.

About 585,000 workers in the private sector are paid the minimum wage.

Unemployment benefit has also gone up from €438 to €479.

