Good time for deposits in banks

This is a good period for decisions on savings, as the yields time deposits offer today range between 1%-2%, depending on the duration and amount. They have incorporated the rise in interest rates and therefore no more aggressive moves are expected in the near future.

Interest rates on time deposits after the increases made by the banks in the last two months are scaled quarterly or according to the amount. The policy of each bank is different, with National preferring mainly to maximize the yield based on the amount, starting however with small amounts of 3,000 or 10,000 euros, while other banks, such as Eurobank, which also start with low amounts, such as €10,000, simultaneously prioritize the maximization of the performance per quarter.

Alpha Bank maximizes the return for deposits above €30,000, through the combination of both the amount and the duration, offering higher returns for amounts above €100,000, a policy also followed by Piraeus Bank, which further maximizes the return quarterly and for comparable sums.

To choose the best option, depositors should focus on weighted average returns, as that is what captures the eventual benefit.