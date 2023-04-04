Donohoe in Athens, meeting with Mitsotakis and Staikouras

Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe, Ireland’s minister for public expenditure, national development plan delivery and reform, is due to participate in a conference on the Greek economy titled “Resilience, Progress, Perspective” in Athens on Tuesday, which will be hosted by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Donohoe will offer his perspective on the euro-area economic outlook and the role the Eurogroup has played in driving the euro area’s recovery from Covid and addressing the challenges coming from the Russian war in Ukraine.

It will be an opportunity to discuss Greece’s solid economic performance, with growth above the euro area average at 5.5% real GDP in 2022 and inflation among the lowest in the euro area and falling.

While in Athens, Donohoe will meet with Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, who will also speak at the conference.

“I look forward to meeting with Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Minister Staikouras while in Athens to exchange views on the euro area economic outlook and our ongoing coordination of fiscal policies, along with upcoming Eurogroup priority work areas. I welcome the opportunity to speak on the resilience of the euro area economies, in particular the Greek economy, and the progress made by Greece in recent years, culminating in their exit from enhanced surveillance last year,” he said.