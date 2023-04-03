Tourism revenues beat target, PM says

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that tourism revenues have surpassed the targets set by the Finance Ministry during a meeting with the executive committee of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) on Monday.

“This has provided greater financial resilience to support society with targeted measures to tackle the crisis of imported inflation,” he said.

Mitsotakis also emphasized that his conservative government prioritizes improving the overall quality of the Greek tourism product.

“Visitors who come to our country should spend more money, and we should measure the success of the tourism season not only by the number of arrivals, but primarily by the amount of money these visitors ultimately contribute to our economy,” he said.