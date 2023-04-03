ATHEX: Stock market posts fourth day of growth

Energy and bank stocks led the Greek stock market to its fourth consecutive session of price growth on Monday, albeit on a relatively low turnover. The decision by OPEC+ to reduce oil output pushed global rates higher and favored oil company stocks, including those listed in ATHEX. Banks also benefited at the start of the first of several short weeks, as Athinon Avenue will be closed this Friday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,068.24 points, adding 1.29% to Friday’s 1,054.59 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.41% to end up at 2,584.76 points.

The banks index improved 2.92%, as Piraeus Bank climbed 5.91%, Alpha grabbed 4.53%, National collected 1.57% and Eurobank rose 1.40%. Athens Water advanced 3.69%, ElvalHalcor augmented 2.78%, Motor Oil grew 2.36% and Helleniq Energy earned 2.12%.

In total 63 stocks boasted gains, 38 endured losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 65.3 million euros, down from last Friday’s €90.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.82% to close at 107.72 points.